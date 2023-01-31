30 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
type here...

Hundreds join Sonam Wangchuk on final day of his 5-day hunger strike on issues of Ladakh

National
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

LEH, Jan 30 (PTI): Hundreds of people on Monday joined education reformist Sonam Wangchuk on the final day of his five-day hunger strike here in support of the demand for various safeguards for Ladakh, including extension of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to the Union territory.

Prominent among those who joined Wangchuk, an engineer whose life inspired a character in Bollywood blockbuster “3 Idiots”, were leaders of the Leh Apex Body of Peoples Movement for Sixth Schedule and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).

- Advertisement -

The apex body and KDA, a separate amalgam of socio-religious, political and youth organisations, are jointly spearheading a campaign to press for their four-point demands which include full statehood and safeguards under the Sixth Schedule to the region.

“Today is the last day of my symbolic carbon neutral climatic fast and I am thankful to the people for joining me. The fast was an attempt to invite the attention of Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) so that our leaders can brief him about their concerns and demands,” Wangchuk told reporters at Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL) campus.

Wangchuk said safeguarding the Himalayas, including its glaciers, should be more important than making some “corporators happy” as it is having a direct bearing on the people of the sub-continent.

“The government needs to have a futuristic plan for safeguarding the environment of the Himalayas. It should also keep its promise of extending the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to Ladakh,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Wangchuk threatened to intensify his protest in case there was no response from the government. “This was just a symbolic protest and if there was no response, I will go on a hunger strike for 10 days, later 15 days and so on till my last breath.”

Former MP and Chairman of the Leh Apex Body of Peoples Movement for Sixth Schedule Thupstan Chhewang announced a grand rally on January 31 against the “failure of the government to protect the identity and culture of Ladakh”.

On January 15, the Apex Body and the KDA jointly staged a protest in Jammu in support of their demands, including protection of land and jobs, and announced a similar protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi in the third week of February.

Bts’s Suga-Approved Ways To Style Long Coats
Bts’s Suga-Approved Ways To Style Long Coats
Mouni Roy’s Breath-Taking Vacation Picture
Mouni Roy’s Breath-Taking Vacation Picture
VAANI KAPOOR’S SNAZZY DRESSES
VAANI KAPOOR’S SNAZZY DRESSES
Times Malaika Arora Spilled The Sass In Coordinated Outfits
Times Malaika Arora Spilled The Sass In Coordinated Outfits
Pathaan Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan Steals The Show And How
Pathaan Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan Steals The Show And How
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Government allows private TV channels to share public service content

The Hills Times - 0
Bts’s Suga-Approved Ways To Style Long Coats Mouni Roy’s Breath-Taking Vacation Picture VAANI KAPOOR’S SNAZZY DRESSES Times Malaika Arora Spilled The Sass In Coordinated Outfits Pathaan Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan Steals The Show And How