17 C
Guwahati
Saturday, January 28, 2023
type here...

India-Egypt MoU on cultural cooperation signed for five years: Culture Ministry

National
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Jan 27 (PTI): The pact on cultural cooperation signed between India and Egypt will entail a range of activities being hosted in both the countries, including in the fields of music, dance, theatre, library and research and documentation.

For continued cultural cooperation, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed for a period of five years, the Union Culture Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

- Advertisement -

The MoU was signed and exchanged on January 25 by Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy and Arab Republic of Egypt Foreign Minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, it said.

“Both countries look forward to witness a host of cultural activities happening in due course in the realm of music, dance, theatre, literature, library, organising festivals in respective countries and  research and documentation, etc,” the statement said.

The MoU was signed to strengthen the cultural ties with Egypt.

Reddy had participated in the delegation-level talks headed by Prime Minister Modi and President Sisi on the occasion of celebration of India’s 74th Republic Day, it added.

VAANI KAPOOR’S SNAZZY DRESSES
VAANI KAPOOR’S SNAZZY DRESSES
Times Malaika Arora Spilled The Sass In Coordinated Outfits
Times Malaika Arora Spilled The Sass In Coordinated Outfits
Pathaan Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan Steals The Show And How
Pathaan Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan Steals The Show And How
Bts’ Jin-Inspired Trendy Bags For All Occasions
Bts’ Jin-Inspired Trendy Bags For All Occasions
5 Fermented Drinks To Sip Over The Weekend
5 Fermented Drinks To Sip Over The Weekend
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Don’t trust JD(S), they can win max 20 seats: Cong leader...

The Hills Times - 0
VAANI KAPOOR’S SNAZZY DRESSES Times Malaika Arora Spilled The Sass In Coordinated Outfits Pathaan Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan Steals The Show And How Bts’ Jin-Inspired Trendy Bags For All Occasions 5 Fermented Drinks To Sip Over The Weekend