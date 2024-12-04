18 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
type here...

India nearing self-reliance in strategic navigation with NavIC

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD/NEW DELHI, Dec 3: In-SPACe chairman Pawan Goenka said on Tuesday that India is almost self-reliant in data required for strategic applications, thanks to NavIC, the country’s satellite navigation system similar to GPS.

For civilian uses, too, where the stakes are not as high as in strategic applications, Goenka stressed the importance of avoiding dependency on foreign systems that could leave India vulnerable.

- Advertisement -

“Our goal with NavIC is to ensure that for all strategic needs — whether in defence, civilian use, or industry — we are not reliant on others. If someone cuts off supply, we should have the capability to switch to our own systems,” he said at a panel discussion during the GeoSmart India 2024 conference in Hyderabad.

Related Posts:

However, NavIC would coexist with other navigation systems like GPS, he added while stressing that India should be able to meet its needs independently using NavIC.

NavIC (Navigation with Indian constellation) is India’s own satellite navigation system, which was developed by ISRO. It helps provide accurate location and time information, similar to GPS (global positioning system). It is designed to cover India and a region of up to 1,500 kilometres around it.

Regarding communication satellites, Goenka said while India has a growing number of its own satellites, the country still relies partly on foreign satellites.

- Advertisement -

“Today, we may have slightly more Indian communication satellites than foreign ones, thanks to NSIL (ISRO’s commercial arm NewSpace India Limited). But we need a steady supply of Indian satellites,” he said.

Srikant Sastri, the chairman of the Geospatial Data Promotion and Development Committee (GDPDC), said there was a need for India to control critical technologies in certain sectors.

He said GDPDC has identified six key areas, including civil aviation and mapping, as strategic and critical. Centres of excellence set up by GDPDC will likely start work on these priorities next year, Sastri added. (PTI)

10 Places To Visit In Kashmir For Honeymoon In Winter
10 Places To Visit In Kashmir For Honeymoon In Winter
Popular South Indian Saris You Should Know
Popular South Indian Saris You Should Know
10 Birds to Spot in North East India
10 Birds to Spot in North East India
10 Beautiful Lakes In South India
10 Beautiful Lakes In South India
10 Best Winter Trips in Tamil Nadu
10 Best Winter Trips in Tamil Nadu

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Karbi Anglong DSW marks International Day for PwDs

The Hills Times -
10 Places To Visit In Kashmir For Honeymoon In Winter Popular South Indian Saris You Should Know 10 Birds to Spot in North East India 10 Beautiful Lakes In South India 10 Best Winter Trips in Tamil Nadu