India Seeks Explanation After Khalistanis Remove Tricolour In UK

HT Digital

NEW DELHI, March 20: India summoned a senior United Kingdom diplomat over the removal of the Indian flag from the London High Commission by pro-Khalistan protesters on Sunday, charging the UK on the grounds of “indifference” to the security of Indian diplomatic premises.

India has now sought an explanation from the top UK diplomat in the country over the lack of security outside the Indian High Commission in London.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has called upon the UK government to apprehend and prosecute the pro-Khalistan elements, accountable for the incident. It has asked the UK government to ensure that such incidents do not repeat in the future.

The decision came after pro-Khalistani elements barged into the Indian High Commission in London and removed the tricolour from the premises. The incident took place right after the arrest Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh.

In a video that has now circulated, a mob of Khalistanis could be seen staging a protest outside the Indian High Commission. Amidst chants of ‘Khalistan Zindabad’, a man sporting an orange turban was seen scaling the walls of the building and pulling down the Indian flag. He then waved the Khalistani flag jubilantly while Indian officials at the building seized the tricolor from the man. Some of the Khalistanis were also spotted holding a poster of ‘fugitive’ Amritpal Singh.