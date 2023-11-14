Indian Students Enrollment In US Soars By 35% In 2022-23, Reveals Report

NEW DELHI, Nov 13: The number of Indians who travelled to the United States for higher education increased by 35 per cent and resulted in an all-time high of 2,68,923 students in academic year 2022-23, according to a report.

Indian students constitute more than 25 per cent of the over one million foreign students studying in the US and for the third year in a row, a record number of Indian students travelled to the country to pursue higher education, the Open Doors Report said.

“You did it, India! Each and every Indian student in the United States and the families supporting their success deserve recognition for this achievement. The decision to study abroad, and your choice of the United States, represents a valuable investment by you and your families. You are bringing our countries closer together and leading us towards a bright future,” said Eric Garcetti, US ambassador to India.

“We celebrate the strength of the Indian educational system that prepares students to compete globally and look forward to seeing India continue to lead,” Garcetti said.

“We also look forward to balancing these record numbers. We want to see equal numbers of women pursuing studies in the United States and see more US students coming to experience all that India has to offer,” he added.

According to Open Doors Report data, India surpassed China to become the largest source of international graduate students in the United States for the first time since 2009-10. The number of Indian graduate students rose by 63 per cent to 1,65,936 students, an increase of nearly 64,000 students, compared to last year, while Indian undergraduate students also increased by 16 per cent.

ODR data also shows India leading in the number of individuals (69,062) who pursued optional practical training (OPT), a type of temporary work permission that allows eligible students to get real-world experience related to their field of study.

The US Embassy and Consulates in India issued record high numbers of student visas during the main student visa season of June-August 2023. Consular officers across India issued 95,269 visas in the F, M, and J categories. This is an 18 per cent increase over 2022 during the same time frame.

According to a statement by the embassy, the US Department of State offers free advising services to prospective students, both virtually and in-person, at six EducationUSA advising centres throughout India in New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, and two in Hyderabad.

All six centres are staffed by EducationUSA advisors who offer accurate, comprehensive, and up-to-date information about opportunities to study in the United States, helping Indian students find the best programme and fit from among more than 4,500 accredited US higher-education institutions.

IIE conducts an annual statistical survey on international students in the US since its founding in 1919 and in partnership with the US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs since 1972.

Open Doors also reports on the number of international scholars at US universities and international students enrolled in pre-academic Intensive English Programs. (PTI)