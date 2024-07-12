30 C
It’s a dream come true, says Bihar’s first transwoman police sub-inspector

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
PATNA, July 11: For Manvi Madhu Kashyap, it was a dream come true when she cleared a recruitment test and became the first transwoman sub-inspector in the Bihar Police.

After being rejected by several coaching centres for being transgender, Kashyap who hailed from a small village in Banka district, finally scripted history.

“It is like a dream come true for me. I am incredibly grateful for each and every person who has been there with me,” she told PTI Video.

But her journey does not stop here. “I want to visit my village in a police uniform to convey the message that one can achieve anything through hard work and dedication,” said Kashyap.

She cleared the Bihar Police Subordinate Selection Commission (BPSSC) exams, the results of which were declared on Tuesday. Besides Kashyap, two other transgender persons also cleared the test.

“I must say that the path to my success was filled with challenges, particularly due to my identity as a transgender woman. I faced numerous obstacles and discrimination. A lot needs to be done for the betterment of the transgender community,” Kashyap said.

She said that the people of the transgender community can do a lot for the society if they are given the opportunity.

According to the 2011 Census, the total number of transgender people in Bihar is 40,827.

“I visited several coaching centres in Patna to get admission for my preparations, but all of them told me that my presence would disturb the atmosphere. It was very discouraging,” Kashyap said.

She said she was thankful to transgender activist “Reshma Prasad Madam” and her teacher “Rahman sir” for making her what she is now.

Reshma, founder secretary of Bihar-based NGO Dostanasafar, said, “Madhu’s success is a matter of celebration for the transgender community.”

“But, I must say that the other two transgender persons who have also been selected for the same post, must come forward and raise their voice for the betterment of the community. They (the other two) should also celebrate it,” said Prasad, a member of the National Council for Transgender Persons (NCTP) in Delhi.

The NCTP, established in 2020 under the provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, is the statutory body of the government of India, generally concerned with advising the government on all policy matters affecting transgenders. (PTI)

 

 

 

 

 

