Jammu Smart City plans green buildings along Tawi river

JAMMU, July 15: In a significant move towards enhancing urban sustainability, Jammu Smart City Ltd (JSCL) is considering establishing green buildings on the reclaimed land and adjoining areas of the Tawi riverfront development project, an official said on Monday.

These green buildings are expected to incorporate energy-efficient designs, renewable energy sources, and sustainable construction materials, contributing to a reduced carbon footprint and enhanced quality of life for residents, the official said.

- Advertisement -

The Tawi riverfront project in the heart of Jammu is being developed on the lines of Gujarat’s Sabarmati riverfront, aimed at enhancing the aesthetic value of the water body by improving natural purifying capabilities and promoting environmental and urban infrastructure sustainability.

The project also aims to make recreational, residential, commercial, and green spaces on the reclaimed land and the adjoining warehouse.

The official said that under the guidance of JSCL Chief Executive Officer Rahul Yadav, a meeting was convened by JSCL Project Director Sunil Thusoo, with real estate consulting firm CBRE to strategize the financial business plan for land monetisation of these reclaimed areas.

The meeting, also attended by additional general manager urban, JSCL, Deepika Gupta, focused on detailed discussions regarding architectural plans, development control regulations, and the integration of essential facilities and green spaces.

- Advertisement -

JSCL is a special purpose vehicle constituted in August 2017 for the implementation of the development works aimed at giving a new look to the city of temples.

Emphasizing the project’s significance, Thusoo urged CBRE to expedite the formulation of a land monetization strategy for the reclaimed lands on the Tawi riverfront.

“This project holds immense potential for Jammu Smart City and is poised to significantly bolster tourism in the region,” Thusoo said. (PTI)

- Advertisement -