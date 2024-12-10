17 C
Karnataka Assembly witnesses noisy scenes over Waqf issue

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
BELAGAVI (KARNATAKA), Dec 9: The Karnataka Legislative Assembly here on Monday witnessed noisy scenes on the first day of the winter session over Waqf issue with the opposition BJP demanding immediate discussion on it.

After the obituary reference, when Speaker U T Khader wanted to make a mention of the unveiling a large painting of the ‘Anubhava Mantapa’, at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka along with few BJP MLAs demanded that discussion on Waqf issue, based on their adjournment notice be taken up first.

Anubhava Mantapa is a 12th century spiritual centre in Basavakalyan led by social reformer Basavanna and others, where discussions on contemporary social and political issues took place.

Ashoka said, “You are talking about Anubhava Mantapa here, while several temples of Basavanna have all become Waqf property.”

As BJP leaders tried to raise the issue, despite the Speaker stating that he would allow them to raise it later, the ruling Congress members objected to it, resulting in chaos.

“Waqf land issues have mostly happened during the BJP rule, we will bring out things,” Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said.

He said the opposition BJP don’t want discussion. They want to do politics and waste the time of the House. The government was ready for discussion when the Chair allows.

Minister Sharan Praksah Patil said the BJP and RSS are opponents of the 12th century social reformer Basavanna and his principles. This angered BJP members, and they vehemently pushed for discussion on the Waqf issue. “At least allow me to make a preliminary submission based on my adjournment notice,” Ashoka said.

There have been allegations by a section of farmers from Vijayapura district that their lands were marked as Waqf properties. Similar charges have surfaced from a few other places subsequently, and also by some organisations and religious institutions like Maths.

With the row escalating, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had recently directed officials that all notices issued to farmers be immediately revoked, and any unauthorised amendments in land records without due notice must also be nullified. However, BJP has been holding state wide protests targeting the government on the issue.

The Speaker said the government is ready for discussion on the Waqf issue and he would allow it after the question hour, citing rules. However, BJP members did not budge, and continued their demand for discussion on the Waqf issue.

In between, some BJP MLAs led by Basangouda Patil Yatnal alleged that the Belagavi district administration has put restrictions on a protest planned by the Panchamasali Lingayat community tomorrow.

Seeking to know why restrictions had been imposed on the protest by a community, they asked “can no one raise their voice against this government?”

Despite this, the Speaker continued to read a statement regarding unveiling of Anubhava Mantapa painting at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha premises, and later allowed Law Minister H K Patil, who complemented the chair for such an initiative. This angered Yatnal and a few BJP members, who trooped into the well of the house seeking the chief minister’s answer regarding imposing restrictions on Panchamasali Lingayats protest tomorrow.

Some BJP members even shouted, “this is a Hitler government.” This led to heated arguments between treasury and opposition benches, following which the Speaker adjourned the House for lunch.

The Panchamasali Lingayat community wants to be included in category 2A (15 per cent) of OBC reservation matrix. They are currently included under 3B (5 per cent), according to its leaders. (PTI)

