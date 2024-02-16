Legendary chef Imtiaz Qureshi dies as 93

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Feb 16: On February 16, 2024, the culinary world lost one of its most illustrious figures, Chef Imtiaz Qureshi, at the age of 93. Known for his unparalleled expertise and as a pioneering master chef at ITC Hotels, Chef Qureshi was celebrated for reviving the ancient Dum Pukht cooking technique, a method that epitomizes the art of slow cooking, transforming simple ingredients into sublime dishes. His contributions to the culinary arts were recognized by the Government of India with the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2016, marking him as the first chef to receive this honor for his contributions to culinary art.

Born into a lineage of chefs in Lucknow in 1931, Chef Qureshi embarked on his culinary journey at a tender age, eventually becoming synonymous with the Bukhara brand, a name that resonates with food connoisseurs globally. His innovative approach to traditional recipes and his philosophy that “every dish is a pulao,” challenging the conventional understanding of biryani, showcased his unique perspective on culinary arts. Chef Qureshi’s legacy includes not just the dishes he created but also his belief in working “honestly, without greed” throughout his life.

The news of his passing prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the globe, with renowned personalities like celebrity chefs Kunal Kapur and Ranveer Brar, and singer Adnan Sami expressing their condolences. Chef Ranveer Brar shared a personal anecdote highlighting the profound impact Chef Qureshi had on him as a young chef, illustrating the deep respect and admiration he commanded within the culinary community.

Chef Qureshi’s death marks the end of an era in Indian cuisine. His mastery over Dum Pukht and his role in popularizing it beyond the confines of Lucknow have left an indelible mark on the global culinary map. As tributes continue to pour in, it is clear that Chef Imtiaz Qureshi’s legacy will live on, inspiring future generations of chefs and food enthusiasts to explore the rich tapestry of Indian cuisine with the same passion and dedication he exemplified throughout his life.