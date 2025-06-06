LS Speaker Birla pitches for inclusion of developing nations in multi-lateral institutions

NEW DELHI, June 5: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday voiced concern over the inadequate representation of developing countries in multi-lateral institutions and made a strong pitch for BRICS nations to correct this imbalance.

Addressing the second Working Session of the BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Brasilia, Birla said global crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic have disproportionately affected the global south and sought coordinated action to address such challenges.

- Advertisement -

“We are concerned that representation of developing countries in international institutions remains inadequate. This imbalance hampers global equity and balanced development. Therefore, BRICS countries must collectively make concrete efforts to enhance the participation of the Global South in such institutions,” Birla said.

He said challenges related to health, food and energy security have intensified and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) will be difficult without concrete and coordinated action.

“Despite global challenges, BRICS nations have made inspiring progress in the realm of economic development. India believes that to further strengthen this progress, we must enhance intra-BRICS trade, investment and financial cooperation,” the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

Birla welcomed the recent expansion of the BRICS grouping and said this will make the collaboration more inclusive and impactful. (PTI)