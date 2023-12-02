19 C
Manipuri woman assaulted on Delhi street, entire incident caught on camera

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Dec 2: A woman hailing from Manipur was attacked by a group in southeast Delhi’s Sunlight Colony.

The incident, which occurred on Friday night, was recorded from a balcony across the street and has been extensively shared on social media.

It is alleged that the woman, a Meitei, was assaulted by individuals from the Kuki community. Preliminary investigations by the police suggest that this was a result of a personal dispute between parties who were acquainted with each other.

The Delhi Police have registered a case under pertinent sections and are currently in pursuit of the accused.

