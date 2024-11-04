Morigaon, Andhra Police jointly arrest jail escapee Md. Jiyarul Islam at Sullurupeta

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 4: Md. Jiyarul Islam, one of the five prisoners who escaped from Morigaon District Jail on the night of October 11, has been apprehended by Morigaon police with assistance from Andhra Pradesh Police, a press release informed on Monday.

- Advertisement -

The arrest took place at the Sullurupeta police station area in Tirupati District.

Subsequently, a team from Morigaon police, collaborating closely with their counterparts in Andhra Pradesh, executed a joint operation that led to the successful capture of Jiyarul Islam.

Following the arrest, legal action has been initiated against him.

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Morigaon Police stated, “With assistance from Andhra Pradesh Police, Morigaon Police apprehended Md. Jiyarul Islam, one of five escapees from Morigaon District Jail, at Sullurupeta PS of Tirupati District. Legal action has been initiated.”

With assistance from Andhra Pradesh Police, Morigaon Police apprehended Md. Jiyarul Islam, one of five escapees from Morigaon District Jail, at Sullurupeta PS of Tirupati District. Legal action has been initiated.@assampolice @gpsinghips @HardiSpeaks @d_mukherjee_IPS pic.twitter.com/FePp8KZy2o — Morigaon Police (@MorigaonPolice) November 3, 2024 - Advertisement -

The police officials confirmed that Jiyarul will be returned to Morigaon on Monday.

Further investigations are expected to provide more insights into the case.