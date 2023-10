TN CM slams AIADMK for its ‘sudden love’ for Muslim prisoners after supporting CAA

CHENNAI, Oct 10: In the Tamil Nadu Assembly, chief minister M K Stalin on Tuesday hit out at the

AIADMK for its “sudden love” for Muslim prisoners serving life sentences while the main opposition

party had supported with its “eyes closed” Centre’s measures such as the Citizenship Amendment

Act.

Led by the leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, the AIADMK staged a walkout over the

issue.

Replying to a special call attention motion related to pleas for the premature release of Muslim

prisoners, the CM detailed the steps taken by the government in respect of premature release of life

convicts.

Palaniswami urged the release of 36 Muslim prisoners who are in prison for the past about 20 to 25

years considering factors such as old age and illness.

Stalin said a six member committee, led by retired judge of the Madras High Court, Justice N

Authinathan was set up on December 22, 2021, by the government to look into the matter.

The panel was tasked to make recommendations to the government on the premature release of life

convicts under certain categories after looking into their cases and in keeping with Supreme Court

judgments and relevant laws and rules.

Prisoners who had completed 10 years and 20 years of imprisonment, the elderly, inmates with

chronic physical and mental health issues, and those with comorbidities and the differently-abled

were among them.

The committee, which submitted its report on October 28, 2022 recommended release of 264 life

convicts.

In the first phase, the government, after due consideration, sent files on 49 life convicts, who are

eligible for remission, to Governor RN Ravi on August 24, 2023 for his approval and 20 of them are

Muslim prisoners. After receiving the Governor’s nod, all the prisoners would be released, Stalin

said.

The government would take further action on the release of the remaining convicts, whose release

was recommended by the panel. Already, 14 life convicts were prematurely released following the

recommendation of the state advisory board and 15 others due to medical reasons and court orders.

Till October 8, this year, 335 life convicts have been prematurely released and of them nine are

Muslim prisoners. This was following consideration of the cases of 566 life convicts.

“Some are trying to create an impression that no Muslim prisoners were released and that no action

was taken in this regard.” The government is taking proper legal action, he noted.

Referring to Palaniswami batting for the release of Muslim prisoners, Stalin demanded to know the

reason for the AIADMK shutting its eyes to the matter while it was in power for 10 years.

The chief minister asked why nothing was done during the AIADMK regime (2011-21) on the

premature release of Muslim prisoners while it had set free convicts in the Dharmapuri bus burning

case.

Further, Stalin said, “we know, and more than that, the brothers and sisters of the minority

community know” the reason behind the AIADMK’s “sudden love” for Muslim prisoners which had

not taken even a wee bit of action for release of Muslim prisoners but also had supported “with its

eyes closed,” the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Population Register initiatives of the

Centre.

The chief minister said his government is prepared to wholeheartedly accept the views of the

legislators on the early release of prisoners. Including Palaniswami, nine legislators spoke supporting

premature release of convicts incarcerated for a long time.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, Palaniswami said he urged the release of Muslim

prisoners in the House following representations to the AIADMK as well. If the Chief Minister had

confined his reply to the request for release of prionsers there would have been no issue.

However, Stalin questioned AIADMK’s concern for Islamic people and he also blamed the previous

AIADMK government for not doing anything on the matter.

The leader of opposition said, speaker M Appavu did not “permit” him to answer to the chief

minister’s accusation and hence, to protest against it, his party staged a walk out.

Palaniswami detailed the welfare measures –for the benefit Muslims– initiated during his party led

previous regimes including enhanced subsidy for Haj pilgrimage though the Centre had scrapped the

assistance.

The DMK regime’s premature release initiative was implemented on the occasion of the birth

anniversary celebration (September 15) of former chief minister and ruling DMK’s founder C N

Annadurai (1909-1969). (PTI)