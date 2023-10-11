TN CM slams AIADMK for its ‘sudden love’ for Muslim prisoners after supporting CAA

CHENNAI, Oct 10: In the Tamil Nadu Assembly, chief minister M K Stalin on Tuesday hit out at the
AIADMK for its “sudden love” for Muslim prisoners serving life sentences while the main opposition
party had supported with its “eyes closed” Centre’s measures such as the Citizenship Amendment
Act.
Led by the leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, the AIADMK staged a walkout over the
issue.
Replying to a special call attention motion related to pleas for the premature release of Muslim
prisoners, the CM detailed the steps taken by the government in respect of premature release of life
convicts.
Palaniswami urged the release of 36 Muslim prisoners who are in prison for the past about 20 to 25
years considering factors such as old age and illness.
Stalin said a six member committee, led by retired judge of the Madras High Court, Justice N
Authinathan was set up on December 22, 2021, by the government to look into the matter.
The panel was tasked to make recommendations to the government on the premature release of life
convicts under certain categories after looking into their cases and in keeping with Supreme Court
judgments and relevant laws and rules.
Prisoners who had completed 10 years and 20 years of imprisonment, the elderly, inmates with
chronic physical and mental health issues, and those with comorbidities and the differently-abled
were among them.
The committee, which submitted its report on October 28, 2022 recommended release of 264 life
convicts.
In the first phase, the government, after due consideration, sent files on 49 life convicts, who are
eligible for remission, to Governor RN Ravi on August 24, 2023 for his approval and 20 of them are
Muslim prisoners. After receiving the Governor’s nod, all the prisoners would be released, Stalin
said.
The government would take further action on the release of the remaining convicts, whose release
was recommended by the panel. Already, 14 life convicts were prematurely released following the
recommendation of the state advisory board and 15 others due to medical reasons and court orders.
Till October 8, this year, 335 life convicts have been prematurely released and of them nine are
Muslim prisoners. This was following consideration of the cases of 566 life convicts.
“Some are trying to create an impression that no Muslim prisoners were released and that no action
was taken in this regard.” The government is taking proper legal action, he noted.
Referring to Palaniswami batting for the release of Muslim prisoners, Stalin demanded to know the
reason for the AIADMK shutting its eyes to the matter while it was in power for 10 years.
The chief minister asked why nothing was done during the AIADMK regime (2011-21) on the
premature release of Muslim prisoners while it had set free convicts in the Dharmapuri bus burning
case.
Further, Stalin said, “we know, and more than that, the brothers and sisters of the minority
community know” the reason behind the AIADMK’s “sudden love” for Muslim prisoners which had
not taken even a wee bit of action for release of Muslim prisoners but also had supported “with its
eyes closed,” the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Population Register initiatives of the
Centre.
The chief minister said his government is prepared to wholeheartedly accept the views of the
legislators on the early release of prisoners. Including Palaniswami, nine legislators spoke supporting
premature release of convicts incarcerated for a long time.
Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, Palaniswami said he urged the release of Muslim
prisoners in the House following representations to the AIADMK as well. If the Chief Minister had
confined his reply to the request for release of prionsers there would have been no issue.
However, Stalin questioned AIADMK’s concern for Islamic people and he also blamed the previous
AIADMK government for not doing anything on the matter.
The leader of opposition said, speaker M Appavu did not “permit” him to answer to the chief
minister’s accusation and hence, to protest against it, his party staged a walk out.
Palaniswami detailed the welfare measures –for the benefit Muslims– initiated during his party led
previous regimes including enhanced subsidy for Haj pilgrimage though the Centre had scrapped the
assistance.
The DMK regime’s premature release initiative was implemented on the occasion of the birth
anniversary celebration (September 15) of former chief minister and ruling DMK’s founder C N
Annadurai (1909-1969). (PTI)