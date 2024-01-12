13.8 C
Narrow escape for PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

CAR MEETS WITH ACCIDENT

SRINAGAR, Jan 11: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti had a narrow escape on Thursday as her car met with an accident at Sangam in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said.

The vehicle of the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister collided with a civilian car at Sangam, a police official said.

Mufti, who was on her way to Khanabal to meet the victims of a fire incident, did not suffer any injuries. However, a police officer in her personal security sustained minor injuries, the official said.

Mufti’s vehicle was badly damaged in the accident, but she went ahead with her scheduled visit in another car.

A spokesperson of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said Mufti was safe and did not suffer any injuries.

Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti, who is also the media advisor to the PDP president, confirmed that her mother is safe.

“Ms Mufti’s car met with a terrible accident enroute Anantnag today. Thanks to the grace of god she and her security officers escaped unhurt without any serious injuries,” Iltija Mufti posted on X.

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah, while expressing satisfaction that Mufti was safe, called for an inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.

“Glad to hear that @MehboobaMufti Sahiba escaped injury in what could have been a very serious incident. I expect the government to enquire into the circumstances of the accident. Any gaps in her security that contributed to this accident must be addressed immediately,” Abdullah posted in X. (PTI)

 

