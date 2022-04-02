Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM Advises Students To Celebrate Exams As Festivals

NEW DELHI, April 1 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked students not to get stressed as they have successfully overcome exams earlier as well and urged parents and teachers not to impose their unfulfilled dreams and aspirations on children.

Interacting with students in the fifth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, Modi said technology is not a bane and should be used effectively as he took questions from them as well as teachers on several issues.

Students sought from him tips to overcome distractions in the form of WhatsApp and YouTube.

“It is not the medium but the mind that is the problem,” he said, adding that whether it is online or offline when the mind is involved in studies distractions won’t bother students.

“New modes of learning should be taken as an opportunity, not as a challenge. Online can augment your offline learning,” the Prime Minister said.

Students can use the ‘online’ medium to gain knowledge and execute it offline, he added. Modi also stressed going “inline”(staying with one’s own self) and staying away from being ‘online’ or ‘offline’.

He advised students to celebrate exams as festivals and without any stress.

“You are not giving exams for the first time. In a way, you are exam-proof. Thus, do not be stressed. Remember that you have successfully overcome exams before.”

He suggested students stay relaxed and natural in their daily routine. “There is no point in trying to copy others.”

The Prime Minister also shared that he feels “50 years younger when he is interacting with young students”.

“I try to learn from you by associating with your generation. As I connect with you I get a glimpse of your aspirations and dreams and try to mold my life accordingly. This programme is helping me grow. I thank you all for giving me time to help myself and grow,” Modi said.

“This is my favourite programme but due to Covid, I couldn’t meet you. This gives me special happiness as I am meeting you after a long time,” Modi told the audience at the Talkatora Stadium here drawing a round of applause.

To a question, he noted that the National Education Policy (NEP) announced by his government has been wholeheartedly welcomed by every section of the country and stressed that the consultative process for it was exhaustive.

Outdated ideas and policies from the 20th century can’t guide India’s development trajectory in the 21st century, he said, adding change has to come with times.

“Consultation for National Education Policy has been exhaustive. People across India were consulted on this,” he said.

Modi noted that the policy was not made by the government but by the citizens, the students, and teachers for the development of the country.

Earlier, physical education and training were extracurricular activities. “But now these have been made a part of education and are gaining new prestige,” the Prime Minister said.

He said that NEP allows one to follow one’s passion and also stressed the importance of skill along with knowledge.

Underlining the flexibility that NEP provides in the choice of subjects, Modi said proper implementation of NEP will open new venues.

He urged schools across the country to find new ways to implement the new technologies invented by students.

“People find ways to criticise what a government does. I am happy that NEP is being welcomed by everyone. This is not made by the government but by the country’s citizens, students and teachers for the future of the country,” he added.

Asked by a student about how they should prepare keeping in mind the changes in board examinations and college admissions, Modi said competition should be considered the biggest gift of life.

“We should invite competition. Then only we will get tested. You belong to a special generation and you are lucky to have such opportunities. You have more choices,” he said.

The Prime Minister also urged parents and teachers not to force their unfulfilled dreams and aspirations upon children.

“Students should not feel they are under pressure from teachers and parents to score good marks. Parents should not inject their dreams into their children. They should be allowed to decide their future freely,” he said.

Kini Patel from Gujarat’s Vadodara asked how one can complete the syllabus along with proper revision and also get proper sleep.

“Why are you scared? It’s not the first time you are taking exams. Now you are reaching the last mile. You have crossed the entire ocean, why are you scared of sinking on the shore?” the Prime Minister responded.

The discussion also veered towards the environment and Modi thanked the students and credited them for making this country clean and green.

“Children defied the naysayers and truly understood the prime minister’s pledge of Swachata,” he said.

Stressing the need to leave a better environment for the future generation, Modi said this can only be possible with the contribution of the citizens.

He emphasised the importance of the “P3 movement” — Pro Planet People — and said “we will have to get away from the ‘use and throw’ culture and move towards a lifestyle of a circular economy”.

The Prime Minister also praised the students for getting vaccinated.

‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ — the prime minister’s annual interaction with students — was being organised for the last five years by the Education ministry’s Department of School Education and Literacy.

The first three editions of the event were held in Delhi in an interactive town-hall format. The fourth edition was held online on April 7 last year.