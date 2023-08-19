26.6 C
Pranmati river swells in U’khand’s Chamoli, low-lying areas inundated

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GOPESHWAR, Aug 18: Torrential rains in Uttarakhand flooded Pranmati River, a tributary of Pindar
River, in Chamoli district causing the inundation of the low-lying areas near it, an official said on
Friday.
Chamoli’s disaster management officer NK Joshi said the sudden rise in the water level mixed with
debris at the confluence of Pranmati and Pindar rivers on Thursday night briefly interrupted the
river’s flow, causing the inundation of the low-lying areas near it.
However, a district administration team soon rushed to the spot and alerted people asking them not
to go to the banks of the rivers, he said.
The team remained on the spot throughout the night to maintain a vigil, he said.
Water has receded now but left a deposit of debris, sand and boulders inside the temples and
agricultural fields on either side of Pindar, he said.
However, there was no damage to life and property as residential houses had already been vacated
by people in the area following torrential rains in the upper reaches of Tharali earlier this week, he
said. (PTI)

