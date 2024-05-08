Prestigious International Water Colour Masters Event at England Showcases Kolkata Artist

HT Digital,

Kolkata, May 8: The International Water Colour Masters (IWM2024) is a prestigious biennial exhibition that showcases the works of renowned water colour artists from around the world. The 2024 edition to be held at Shropshire, England (15th-24th May 2024) promises to be an unforgettable event, bringing together a diverse range of talents to celebrate the beauty and versatility of water colour art.

This year’s exhibition will feature over 200 artists from more than 20 countries, each selected for their exceptional skill and innovative approach to the medium. Visitors can expect to be mesmerized by a stunning array of works, from delicate, dreamlike landscapes to bold, abstract compositions.

Amongst the 2755 entries from 105 countries, Kolkata’s Preeti Sen stands out. Her exceptional skills and innovative approach earned her a coveted spot amongst the top 200 artistsselected through a stringent evaluation process by the panel of juries in this World’s Elite Water Colour Masters. Preeti will participate in a prestigious workshop alongside 24 world-renowned Water Colour Grand Masters.

A passionate artist juggling her corporate career with her artistic pursuits, Preeti expresses her inner world through her watercolours. Her achievements include the prestigious MF Hussain Award besides recognitions from Chicago Art Next Level , Art Pilgrimage Charcoal Foundation Thailand, Sanskar Bharti Chitrakoot and Torso International Exhibition. She also had the privilege to collaborate in an architectural painting expedition to Paris with eminent international artist, Alex Hillcurtz.

While speaking on this momentous occasion, Preeti was simply elated : “Every stroke of brush provides an immense joy to my inner soul, and it catapults all my stress to a feeling of sublime joy.”

IWM2024 also highlights the vibrant Asian watercolour scene and explores the boundaries of watercolours with a section dedicated to mixed media works. Whether you’re an art enthusiast, a watercolour aficionado, or simply seeking inspiration, the International Water Colour Masters 2024 is a must-visit event.