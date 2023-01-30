15 C
Punjab police arrests man for drug trafficking, recovers 5 kg heroin

CHANDIGARH, Jan 29 (PTI): Punjab Police’s counter-intelligence wing in Amritsar arrested a man on Sunday for his alleged involvement in drug trafficking and seized 5 kg of heroin and Rs 12.15 lakh cash from his possession.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the consignment of drugs was pushed by Pakistan-based smugglers using a drone, Punjab director general of police, Gaurav Yadav said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rashpal Singh alias Pala, a resident of Kakkar village.

Teams of the counter-intelligence (CI) wing, carried out the special operation and successfully arrested the accused when he was on the way to deliver the drug consignment to the buyer after receiving payment from some other party, the DGP said.

“In a major breakthrough against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, CI Amritsar arrested Rashpal engaged in drug trafficking and recovered 5 kg heroin and Rs 12.15 lakh drug money from his possession,” Yadav tweeted.

An FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added.

A month ago, Punjab Police busted an elaborate trans-border drug smuggling cartel with the arrest of its two drug smugglers from Thaman village in Gurdaspur and seized 10 kg of heroin from them.

Additional IG, Counter-Intelligence, Amritsar, Amarjit Singh Bajwa said that Rashpal alias Pala is a notorious drug smuggler.

Further investigations are on to find out the receiver of the consignment and the person who paid him for the drugs, he said.

