Rajasthan polls: BJP pledges LPG subsidy, completion of Eastern Canal Project

JAIPUR, Nov 16: The BJP on Thursday released its manifesto for the Rajasthan assembly polls, promising

to provide LPG cylinder for Rs 450 each to Ujjawala scheme beneficiaries, 2.5 lakh government jobs in

five years and increasing the financial assistance to farmers under the PM-Kisan scheme.

Releasing the ‘sankalp patra’ here, party chief J P Nadda also said that if the BJP forms the government

in the state, a Special Investigation Team will be formed to probe paper leaks and other alleged scams in

the Congress government.

The manifesto said an arrangement to procure wheat at Rs 2,700 per quintal, including bonus above

MSP, will be made and financial assistance under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi will be increased to Rs 12,000

per year.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan), which aims to support farmers in meeting

their agricultural and other incidental needs, a financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per year is at present

transferred to bank accounts of farmers in three equal installment.

The manifesto also promises completion of the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) in a time bound

manner in collaboration with the Centre.

The Congress has been demanding national project status to the ERCP which was envisaged by the

former BJP government to address irrigation and drinking water problems in a 13 eastern Rajasthan

districts.

Nadda said a compensation policy for farmers whose land was auctioned will be brought and noted that

land of 19,400 farmers was auctioned.

Pledging a slew of schemes for girls and women, he said a ‘mahila thana’ will be set up in every district

and ‘mahila desk’ in every police station besides an anti-romeo squad in every city.

He also announced a savings bond of Rs 2 lakh on birth of girl child under Lado Protsahan Yojna, skill

training to nearly six lakh rural women under Lakhpati Didi scheme, scooty to meritorious girls on

clearing class 12 exam, free education from KG to PG to girls of poor families, three Mahila Police

Battalions and increase in financial assistance under the PM Matru Vandan scheme from Rs 5,000 to Rs

8,000

For the youth, the party announced 2.5 lakh government jobs in five years, annual assistance of Rs

12,000 for students of poor families to purchase school bags, books and uniform and setting up of

Rajasthan Institute of Technology and Rajasthan Institute of Medical Sciences in every division,

In the health sector, the party pledged an investment of Rs 40,000 crore through the Bhamashah Health

Infrastructure Mission and appointment of 15,000 doctors and 20,000 paramedical staff.

Besides a white paper on corruption cases of the Congress government and strict action, the party

promised round-the-clock electricity supply in domestic sector, expansion of Jaipur Metro, transparent

transfer policy, free ration to poor families under PM Garib Kalyan Yojna for five years, increase in old

age pension and pension of Rs 1500 per month for the disabled.

The party said in the manifesto that it is committed to make Rajasthan a 350 billion dollar economy.

In the manifesto, the party also promised to set up the Rajasthan Economic Revival Task Force for the

revival of the state economy.

“We will make Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Bharatpur, Jodhpur and Bikaner smart cities in collaboration

with the central government,” the manifesto said.

A special police cell for investigating sleeper cells of anti-national forces and anti-gangster task force to

stop gang wars was also among the promises made.

For minority welfare, the party announced land allotment for ‘Chaturmas’ related events of Jain monks

and adequate police protection, conservation and development of historical Sikh religious places, CM

Sharnarthi Kalyan Yojna for Hindu migrants, colonies for Hindu migrants in Jodhpur whose houses were

demolished by the Congress government and subsidised loans to start business, scholarship for school

and college students.

For OBC welfare, the party promised distribution of OBC certificates in a time bound manner, collateral

free education loan up to Rs 15 lakh and a welfare board to redress problems.

Various other announcements for tribal welfare, street hawkers and gig workers, auto drivers, SC and ST

welfare, were also made.

Before releasing the manifesto, Nadda attacked the Congress, charging it was known for corruption,

crime against women, insult to farmers, paper leaks and scams and said the precious time of Rajasthan

has beeen wasted.

Nadda also alleged that in the name of “pseudo-secularism”, bulldozers were run on religious places of

some people.

He claimed that those who raised slogans like ‘sar tan se juda’ – threatening beheading – were

encouraged. The apparent reference was to the murder of an Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal for allegedly

insulting Islam.

The BJP chief charged that the Congress made new records in corruption and scams and that the family

of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot got contracts.

Convener of the manifesto committee and union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said suggestions from

individuals across all 200 constituencies in digital and physical mode were taken and discussions with

various groups, professionals were also held in order to make a comprehensive manifesto.

BJP’s election in-charge for Rajasthan and union minister Pralhad Joshi, BJP in charge for Rajasthan Arun

Singh, state president CP Joshi, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and other leaders were present

during the release of the manifesto.

Rajasthan goes to polls on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3. (PTI)