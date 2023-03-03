Rs 6 Crore Uncovered From Residence After Karnataka MLA’s Son Caught Receiving Bribe

BENGALURU, March 3: The anti-corruption branch Lokayukta of the Karnataka government raided the residence of Prashant Madal, son of BJP MLA from Karnataka’s Davangere Maadal Virupakshappa, and tracked down cash worth about Rs 6 crore. The search operation was implemented at his house and office after Prashant Madal was caught receiving a bribe worth Rs 40 lakh the previous day.

The Lokayukta authorities carried out a trap and caught Prashant red-handed when he was accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. The anti-corruption branch exercised on a complaint registered by a man against Prashant accusing him of allegedly taking bribe money.

- Advertisement -

A Lokayukta official informed that they suspect Prashant was receiving bribes on behalf of his father. The official further added that the root of the money recovered at his office is now being investigated. The anti-corruption body will also probably summon the BJP MLA from Davangere for questioning.

Prashant Madal has been working as a chief accountant at Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). In the meantime, Madal Virupakshappa has renounced as the chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited, the manufacturer of Mysore Sandal Soap. He has also contradicted the allegations put against him in his resignation letter, saying that he doesn’t have any link to the Lokayukta rad and rather is a conspiracy against him and his family.