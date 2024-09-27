25 C
Terrorism won't be allowed to stage comeback, it has been buried: Amit Shah

CHENANI (J-K), Sept 26: Terrorism has been buried and won’t be allowed to stage a comeback, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday while addressing a rally here.

Promising a terror-free region under the BJP regime, Shah alleged that the National Conference-Congress alliance would impose Pakistan’s agenda if it comes to power.

Shah, who is spearheading the BJP’s election campaign, said assembly elections are taking place in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir without Article 370.

The Narendra Modi-led government, Shah said in his address, had fulfilled the dream of party’s patriarch Syama Prasad Mukherjee in August 2019 when it abrogated Article 370.
Shah said whoever spreads terror in Jammu and Kashmir will get his answer at the gallows.

“I want to ask you whether (Parliament attack convict) Afzal Guru should have been hanged or not. The NC-Congress are now saying he should not have been hanged…,” Shah said.
“They want to release stone pelters and terrorists.

Omar Abdullah gave up these dreams because you cannot do it. It is the duty of courts and we have enforced such laws that nobody will dare to hurl a stone anymore,” the minister said at the rally in Udhampur district’s Chenani area.

He is scheduled to address five rallies in Udhampur, Kathua and Jammu districts today.
The third and final phase of elections in Jammu and Kashmir on October 1. Elections in third and final phase on Oct 1. (PTI)

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times
