TMC leader Mahua Moitra moves SC challenging Lok Sabha expulsion in cash-for-query case

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Dec 11: Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) leader, Mahua Moitra, has approached the Supreme Court, challenging her recent expulsion from the Lok Sabha. On December 8, the Lok Sabha passed a motion to remove Moitra, following an Ethics Committee recommendation for her disqualification as an MP.

The recommendation was in response to a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey, who alleged Moitra accepted money to raise certain questions in parliament.

Moitra has been accused of raising numerous queries about the Adani group at the behest of a rival businessman, Darshan Hiranandani, and of sharing her Lok Sabha login details with him.

The Ethics Committee found Moitra guilty and recommended her ‘severe punishment’, including dismissal from the 17th Lok Sabha and a thorough legal inquiry into her conduct by the Government of India.

