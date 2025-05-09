Over 21,000 cases to be taken up during National Lok Adalat in Tripura on May 10

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, May 8: The second National Lok Adalat of the year is set to be held across Tripura on Saturday, May 10. The initiative will be conducted not only at the Tripura High Court but also in all district and sub-divisional court complexes across the state.

According to Jhuma Dutta Chowdhury, Member-Secretary of the Tripura Lok Adalat, a total of 21,410 cases are slated for settlement through 40 dedicated benches. These cases span a diverse range of legal matters including 339 motor accident compensation claims, 221 matrimonial disputes, 5,457 bank loan repayment cases, and 1,000 BSNL bill-related disputes.

In addition, the Adalat will address 14,264 compoundable criminal cases under the MB Act, TP Act, TG Act, and Excise Act. Other matters listed include 63 cheque bounce cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 9 consumer complaints, 48 electricity bill disputes, and 8 employment-related cases.

“Notices have already been served to the concerned parties. Since May 5, many individuals have been seeking early resolution through pre-conciliation at the offices of the District and Sub-division Legal Services Authorities,” said Chowdhury. To assist attendees, trained Odhikar Mitra volunteers will be present at all venues.

Justice Amarnath Gaur, Executive Chairman of the Tripura State Legal Services Authority, has issued detailed instructions to ensure the smooth and effective execution of the Lok Adalat proceedings.