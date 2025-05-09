25 C
Guwahati
Friday, May 9, 2025
type here...

Over 21,000 cases to be taken up during National Lok Adalat in Tripura on May 10

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, May 8: The second National Lok Adalat of the year is set to be held across Tripura on Saturday, May 10. The initiative will be conducted not only at the Tripura High Court but also in all district and sub-divisional court complexes across the state.

- Advertisement -

According to Jhuma Dutta Chowdhury, Member-Secretary of the Tripura Lok Adalat, a total of 21,410 cases are slated for settlement through 40 dedicated benches. These cases span a diverse range of legal matters including 339 motor accident compensation claims, 221 matrimonial disputes, 5,457 bank loan repayment cases, and 1,000 BSNL bill-related disputes.

Related Posts:

In addition, the Adalat will address 14,264 compoundable criminal cases under the MB Act, TP Act, TG Act, and Excise Act. Other matters listed include 63 cheque bounce cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 9 consumer complaints, 48 electricity bill disputes, and 8 employment-related cases.

“Notices have already been served to the concerned parties. Since May 5, many individuals have been seeking early resolution through pre-conciliation at the offices of the District and Sub-division Legal Services Authorities,” said Chowdhury. To assist attendees, trained Odhikar Mitra volunteers will be present at all venues.

Justice Amarnath Gaur, Executive Chairman of the Tripura State Legal Services Authority, has issued detailed instructions to ensure the smooth and effective execution of the Lok Adalat proceedings.

Charming Hill Escapes in South India for a Cool May Getaway
Charming Hill Escapes in South India for a Cool May Getaway
7 Best Honeymoon Destinations in India During Summer
7 Best Honeymoon Destinations in India During Summer
Top Comforting South Indian Dishes For A Light Dinner
Top Comforting South Indian Dishes For A Light Dinner
10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters
10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters
Top 10 Hidden Cool Places In South India For A Perfect Summer Escape
Top 10 Hidden Cool Places In South India For A Perfect Summer Escape

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Continuous crackdown on drug trafficking under Operation Dawn 2.0

The Hills Times -
Charming Hill Escapes in South India for a Cool May Getaway 7 Best Honeymoon Destinations in India During Summer Top Comforting South Indian Dishes For A Light Dinner 10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters Top 10 Hidden Cool Places In South India For A Perfect Summer Escape