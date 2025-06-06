Two held for stabbing man multiple times in Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur

NEW DELHI, June 5: Two men have been arrested for stabbing a man multiple times following a heated argument in south Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Kotla Mubarakpur area on Monday when Ashish alias Chiku was attacked by the accused — Tanish and Manish — both aged 20, when he was heading to a park with friends, a senior police officer said.

He was allegedly stabbed multiple times following a heated argument with a group of people, including Tanish and another person named Bablu, the officer said.

Ashish is currently in a critical condition and is medically unfit to give his statement, police said.

On Tuesday a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Kotla Mubarakpur police station and investigation was taken up. Police received a tip-off about the accused planning to flee the city.

“On June 4, a police team laid a trap near Safdarjung Hospital and the two were spotted arriving from the AIIMS side. They attempted to flee upon seeing police but were overpowered and arrested after a brief chase,” the officer said.

Both the accused have a criminal background and were previously involved in a snatching case registered at Safdarjung Enclave police station. (PTI)