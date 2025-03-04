Unveiling the Mystical Caves of Lonavala: A Journey Through Time

Lonavala, nestled in the Sahyadri Hills, is a picturesque hill station, famous not only for its lush green landscapes and breathtaking beauty but also for its ancient caves. These rock-cut wonders dating back to different historical eras offer a glimpse into the architectural and artistic heritage of the region.

1. Karla Caves

Karla Caves, also known as Karli Caves, is one of the most famous Buddhist rock-cut caves in India, dating back to the 2nd century BCE. The caves boast marvellous architecture with intricate carvings, sculptures and monastic cells.

As you explore these caves, you’ll be greeted by a colossal prayer hall, considered to be one of the largest rock-cut chaityas in India—Grand chaityas. Beyond this, the caves also have viharas, and different cells which were once used by the monks.

2. Bhaja Caves

Bhaja Caves, located on the Mumbai-Pune highway, is a must-see marvel featuring 22 magnificent rock-cut caves that date back to the 2nd century. These caves are a perfect example of Buddhist architecture and get their name from the Bhaja village, which lies 450 feet below.

Within the caves, you’ll find Chaityas (prayer halls) and Viharas (monastic caves or rooms of monks). Earlier, these caves were part of the ancient trade route between the Arabian Sea and the Deccan Plateau, depicted in the sculptures.

3. Bedse Caves

Nestled amidst the lush greenery of Lonavala, the Bedse Caves are a hidden gem dating back to the 1st century BCE. These ancient Buddhist rock-cut caves have intricate carvings, massive rock pillars and a grand chaitya that echoes the rich heritage of this place.

Bedse Caves offers a serene escape with breathtaking views from the top after a 450-step climb. The caves house stunning stupas, inscriptions and viharas showcasing the architectural brilliance of the Satavahana period.

Wrapping Up

Exploring these mystical caves of Lonavala requires efficient transportation. With unpredictable terrains and remote locations, a comfortable ride enhances the experience.

