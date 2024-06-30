UP govt to promote Centre’s rooftop solar subsidy scheme in Ayodhya, Varanasi and Gorakhpur

LUCKNOW, June 29: The Uttar Pradesh government will launch an awareness campaign to promote the Centre’s ‘PM Surya Ghar Yojana’ — a rooftop solar subsidy scheme — in Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur.

The new initiative will add to the state’s ongoing programmes and schemes to boost generation and use of solar energy.

- Advertisement -

The campaign will be based on the Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC) module. In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Agency (UPNEDA) has begun implementing the action plan, according to an official statement.

The state government has allocated Rs 2 crore for the two months long campaign and started the process of roping in an agency to manage and execute the initiative.

Initially, UPNEDA will run the campaign in three major cities, including Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur, to increase public awareness and acceptance of the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana and boost the number of beneficiaries under this scheme, the statement said.

The promotional activities will include displaying banners, installing billboards at strategic locations, setting up booth camps, and distributing pamphlets during various events at universities, colleges, and schools.

- Advertisement -

Besides, UPNEDA will also use radio and newspaper advertisements in Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi.

Ayodhya and Varanasi are already being developed as solar cities, and this comprehensive campaign will now pave the way for increased awareness and promotion of solar energy in Gorakhpur as well, the statement said.

According to officials, a solar city could fulfil at least 10 per cent of its energy demand through solar power. (PTI)

- Advertisement -