Uttarakhand: 18 out of 41 trapped workers rescued out of Silkyara tunnel, efforts on to rescue others

HT Digital,

Uttarkashi, Nov 28: 18 out of 41 trapped inside Uttarkashi tunnel have been rescued by rescue workers in Uttarakhand on November28.

After a long wait, the trapped workers are finally out under the open sky, with family members impatiently waiting their loved ones who were trapped inside the tunnel for the past 17 days.

After laborious work for 17 days, the task of laying pipes through the rubble at the Silkyara tunnel was completed this morning.

Miners employing rat-hole mining techniques were observed exiting the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi with their drilling equipment.

Concurrently, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were seen entering the tunnel with their equipment. Their mission is to rescue the 41 workers trapped at the site of the tunnel collapse.