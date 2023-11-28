17 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
type here...

Uttarakhand: 18 out of 41 trapped workers rescued out of Silkyara tunnel, efforts on to rescue others

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Uttarkashi, Nov 28: 18 out of 41 trapped inside Uttarkashi tunnel have been rescued by rescue workers in Uttarakhand on November28.

- Advertisement -

After a long wait, the trapped workers are finally out under the open sky, with family members impatiently waiting their loved ones who were trapped inside the tunnel for the past 17 days.

After laborious work for 17 days, the task of laying pipes through the rubble at the Silkyara tunnel was completed this morning.

Miners employing rat-hole mining techniques were observed exiting the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi with their drilling equipment.

Concurrently, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were seen entering the tunnel with their equipment. Their mission is to rescue the 41 workers trapped at the site of the tunnel collapse.

Benefits of Eating Eggs In The Morning
Benefits of Eating Eggs In The Morning
India’s Top 10 Coldest Places
India’s Top 10 Coldest Places
Most Religious Countries In The World
Most Religious Countries In The World
7 Famous Street Markets Of India
7 Famous Street Markets Of India
10 Of The Most Incredible Frogs In The World
10 Of The Most Incredible Frogs In The World
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Glenn Maxwell Mayhem Powers Australia To Five-Wicket Win Over India, Visitors...

The Hills Times - 0
Benefits of Eating Eggs In The Morning India’s Top 10 Coldest Places Most Religious Countries In The World 7 Famous Street Markets Of India 10 Of The Most Incredible Frogs In The World