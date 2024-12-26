Arunachal Dy CM inaugurates first-ever Tai Khamti Sauna Bath

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 26: Marking a milestone in traditional practices, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated the state’s first-ever Tai Khamti Aromatic Herbal Sauna Bath at Kongmu Kham (Golden Pagoda), the Deputy Chief Minister announced on Thursday.

Developed by Ven Bhikkhu Vimala Tissa, the Abbot of Kongmu Kham Monastery, the initiative blends ancient Tai medicinal wisdom with modern wellness practices, offering free natural and medicated steam therapy to all.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Mein stated, “This is not just a sauna bath; it’s a wellness experience deeply rooted in the wisdom of our heritage.”

He also informed that unlike conventional saunas, the herbal sauna uses steam infused with Tai medicinal herbs to promote healing, relaxation, and overall well-being.

Meanwhile, benefits include relief from colds and improved sleep.

Additionally, it is offered free of cost to individuals of all ages.

Mein further encouraged people to experience this unique therapy, which preserves and promotes the cultural traditions of the Tai Khamti community.

The Deputy Chief Minister also extended his heartfelt gratitude to Ven Bhikkhu Vimala Tissa for his selfless contribution, noting, “His vision and dedication have transformed this idea into a reality, benefitting countless people.”

Located in the serene environs of Kongmu Kham, the sauna bath is poised to attract locals and visitors, enhancing the region’s cultural and wellness tourism potential.