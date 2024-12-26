15 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 26, 2024
type here...

Arunachal Dy CM inaugurates first-ever Tai Khamti Sauna Bath

Developed by Ven Bhikkhu Vimala Tissa, the Abbot of Kongmu Kham Monastery, the initiative blends ancient Tai medicinal wisdom with modern wellness practices, offering free natural and medicated steam therapy to all.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 26: Marking a milestone in traditional practices, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated the state’s first-ever Tai Khamti Aromatic Herbal Sauna Bath at Kongmu Kham (Golden Pagoda), the Deputy Chief Minister announced on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Developed by Ven Bhikkhu Vimala Tissa, the Abbot of Kongmu Kham Monastery, the initiative blends ancient Tai medicinal wisdom with modern wellness practices, offering free natural and medicated steam therapy to all.

Related Posts:

8 Wild Animals to Spot in Kaziranga National Park, Assam
8 Wild Animals to Spot in Kaziranga National Park, Assam
9 Hidden Gems in Manali You Didn’t Know About
9 Hidden Gems in Manali You Didn’t Know About
10 Amazing Places To Visit In Assam in January
10 Amazing Places To Visit In Assam in January
9 Whiskies Between ₹3,000 and ₹11,000 to Celebrate Christmas and New Year in Style
9 Whiskies Between ₹3,000 and ₹11,000 to Celebrate Christmas and New Year in Style
9 South Indian Meals For Festivals
9 South Indian Meals For Festivals
View all stories

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Mein stated, “This is not just a sauna bath; it’s a wellness experience deeply rooted in the wisdom of our heritage.”

He also informed that unlike conventional saunas, the herbal sauna uses steam infused with Tai medicinal herbs to promote healing, relaxation, and overall well-being.

Meanwhile, benefits include relief from colds and improved sleep.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, it is offered free of cost to individuals of all ages.

Mein further encouraged people to experience this unique therapy, which preserves and promotes the cultural traditions of the Tai Khamti community.

The Deputy Chief Minister also extended his heartfelt gratitude to Ven Bhikkhu Vimala Tissa for his selfless contribution, noting, “His vision and dedication have transformed this idea into a reality, benefitting countless people.”

Located in the serene environs of Kongmu Kham, the sauna bath is poised to attract locals and visitors, enhancing the region’s cultural and wellness tourism potential.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Ex-PM Manmohan Singh, architect of India’s economic reforms, dies at 92

The Hills Times -
8 Wild Animals to Spot in Kaziranga National Park, Assam 9 Hidden Gems in Manali You Didn’t Know About 10 Amazing Places To Visit In Assam in January 9 Whiskies Between ₹3,000 and ₹11,000 to Celebrate Christmas and New Year in Style 9 South Indian Meals For Festivals