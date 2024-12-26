Barpeta MP Choudhury hospitalized for respiratory complications

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 26: Phani Bhushan Choudhury, Member of Parliament from Barpeta and senior leader of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), was admitted to a private hospital in Guwahati after experiencing respiratory complications, as reported in a news bulletin.

The reports stated that Choudhury was rushed to the medical facility on December 25 after reporting difficulty in breathing.

According to hospital authorities, his condition has stabilized following prompt medical intervention.

However, the veteran politician remains under close observation, with doctors closely monitoring his recovery.

Meanwhile, Assam Minister of Public Health Engineering Department Jayanta Mallabaruah visited the hospital late at night to inquire about Choudhury’s health.

Briefed by the medical team, Baruah expressed optimism regarding his recovery.

“All necessary medical care is being provided, and we are hopeful for his swift recuperation,” Baruah told reporters while addressing a press briefing after his visit.