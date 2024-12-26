15 C
Woman stabbed at Guwahati’s Last Gate; attacker detained

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 26: In a shocking incident that unfolded in broad daylight at Naharani Path, Last Gate in Guwahati, a young man brutally stabbed a woman and fled the scene, leaving bystanders in panic, a press release said on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Mousumi Gogoi, a health department employee from Dibrugarh, was attacked while waiting for a rapido ride.

Eyewitnesses reported that the attacker arrived in a Swift Desire vehicle before carrying out the assault.

Meanwhile, investigations by the police suggest a possible love-related motive behind the attack, though further details are awaited.

In a swift response, Assam DGP GP Singh provided an update on the micro-blogging site X stating, “Reference stabbing incident of a young girl at Nahorni Path Guwahati – The assailant has been detained. He has self-stabbed himself and is being admitted to the hospital.”

