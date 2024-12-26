Assam to add 37 new hemodialysis centers: CM

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 26: In a major healthcare initiative, the Government of Assam has announced the expansion of its free dialysis network with the addition of 37 new hemodialysis centers, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Thursday.

The move is set to revolutionize kidney care in the state, providing much-needed support to patients suffering from chronic kidney diseases.

The new centers will be equipped with 150 state-of-the-art dialysis machines, implemented through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and supported by Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) partners.

These centers will also enhance accessibility to free dialysis services, particularly in underserved regions, ensuring that no patient is left without vital care.

Currently, Assam operates 41 dialysis centers across the state, equipped with 277 dialysis machines.

Meanwhile, in the financial year 2023-24 alone, these centers delivered a record-breaking 2,21,116 free dialysis sessions, an increase of 50,000 sessions compared to the previous year.