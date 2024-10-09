Vinesh Phogat wins Julana seat

CHANDIGARH, Oct 8: Congress candidate and wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Tuesday called her maiden electoral win from the Julana assembly seat in Haryana as “victory of struggle” and “victory of truth”.

Phogat defeated her nearest rival and BJP nominee Yogesh Kumar by a margin of 6,015 votes, according to the Election Commission.

Phogat polled 65,080 votes while BJP’s Kumar secured 59,065 votes.

Speaking to reporters after the poll outcome, 30-year-old Phogat said, “It is a victory of ‘sangharh’ (struggle) and victory of truth.”

I will always keep the trust and love of the people, she further said.

She made a foray into politics after announcing her retirement from wrestling.

Phogat and wrestler Bajrang Punia were at the forefront of the wrestlers’ protest against then WFI chief and former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

At Paris, she became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the Olympics final, the stage where she was disqualified after being found overweight by about 100 grams in her 50-kilogramme category weigh-in

Counting of votes polled in the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana began at 8 am on Tuesday (PTI)

