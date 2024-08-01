What’s wrong in asking Rahul Gandhi’s caste: BJP pulls up Congress

NEW DELHI, July 31: The BJP on Wednesday flayed the Congress for escalating the caste row and said what’s wrong in asking leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi’s caste when he can ask about the castes of others, including the government officials, judges and even journalists.

In the same vein, however, the ruling party clarified that Anurag Thakur did not ask about Gandhi’s caste while speaking on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha and wondered why the leader of opposition took an offence and called it an insult to him when none of the other members raised any objection to the former Union minister’s remarks.

Participating in the discussion on the Union Budget, Thakur had made certain remarks on Tuesday that were expunged from the proceedings of the House. His apparent reference about Gandhi’s caste during the discussion had caused a massive uproar in the Lower House.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra lashed out at the Congress and said it’s a “surprise” that Gandhi who can ask anybody’s caste in India takes it an offence when his caste is asked about.

“Let me first clarify that Anurag Thakur did not take anybody’s name and without naming anybody, he said the one, whose caste is not known, is asking about caste.

“Then only one person out of 542 (Lok Sabha) members took offence at it and at his best, all Congress members were up on their feet,” Patra said.

“Though his name was not taken, what’s wrong if asked about a person’s caste who can ask anybody’s caste in India,” he said, adding, “You are demanding caste census. If it is an insult to ask about caste in Lok Sabha, how can a caste census be done in the country. How will the enumeration be done?”

Patra said that Gandhi has asked the caste of judges, soldiers, journalists in the past as well as that of the officials, who participated in customary pre-budget Halwa ceremony while speaking in the Lok Sabha.

During elections, Gandhi had made inappropriate comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s caste and tried to mislead people and also tried to create division in the armed forces by bringing in the issue of caste in the Agniveer’ recruitment scheme, the BJP leader charged.

“This a democratic country and every citizen has the right to question. If you question the caste of the Army and have the audacity to question the caste of judges and officers who appeared in a photograph participated in customary pre-budget Halwa ceremony, then we as common citizens have every right of asking you (Rahul Gandhi) – ‘kaun jaat ba’ (which caste you belong to),” Patra said.

Talking to reporters in the Parliament complex, Union minister Kiren Rijiju also slammed the Congress and said there was nothing wrong in asking Gandhi’s caste as he keeps doing the same and tries to “divide the country” on caste lines.

The Lok Sabha witnessed noisy scenes on Wednesday as the Opposition members sought an apology from Thakur over his remarks on Gandhi and persisted with their demand for a caste census.

Patra said the Parliament has been witnessing the Congress’ “game of arrogance” as the opposition party won 99 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

“Rahul Gandhi and his party members’ behaviour in the Lok Sabha is unpardonable…Today Congress members, Gaurav Gogoi, tore the papers and threw at the Chair because they felt Rahul Gandhi’s caste was asked about,” he said.

Gandhi’s “arrogance and sense of entitlement” reflects from the way he walks in the Lok Sabha wearing a T-shirt and jeans with both hands in his pockets, he charged.

Patra alleged the Leader of the Opposition neither follows the rules of the Lower House nor maintains dignity.

“Rahul Gandhi considers himself above all rules, insults the Speaker. He sits in the House in his seat as if he is sitting in a sofa set and watching TV at his home…This is not the house of your family Rahul baba. This is Parliament, highest temple of democracy,” he charged.

The BJP leader also asked the leader of the opposition to stop indulging in “childish acts” like showing pictures in the Lok Sabha and complaining about his mike being turned off.

“Showing pictures in the House is against rules laid down by our forefathers on the floor of the Parliament,” he added.

Asked about Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi submitting a notice to move a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having posted on ‘X’ a video that allegedly contained portions of remarks made by Thakur that were expunged from the proceedings of the House by the Chair, Patra said this is the Parliament business and the Lok Sabha speaker will take note of it.

“As far as rights are concerned, I will not infringe on his rights. This is the business of Parliament. The Speaker will take note of it,” he told reporters. (PTI)