Will examine any UDF request to probe alleged conspiracy to implicate Chandy in sex scandal: Kerala CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, Sept 11: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said his

government would legally examine and take requisite action on any request by the Congress-led UDF

opposition for a CBI probe into the alleged criminal conspiracy to implicate Oommen Chandy in a sexual

exploitation case.

Vijayan said that while there was no material before the government to take such action on its own, if

the opposition provides the same with its request, it would be considered.

The CM was responding to the debate on UDF's motion for adjourning the House to discuss the issue of

the alleged conspiracy which was reportedly mentioned in a report filed by the Central Bureau of

Investigation (CBI) before a magisterial court recently.

The report was filed in connection with the probe initiated by the agency, on the request of the LDF

government in the state, based on a complaint by the prime accused in the sensational solar scam that

had rocked the state nearly a decade ago when the UDF was in power.

Vijayan said the government has not yet officially received the CBI report and therefore, it was not in a

position to comment on it or take any action based on it.

In such a scenario, any discussion on the issue would not be based on facts or the law and therefore, the

adjournment motion should be rejected.

In view of the stand taken by the CM, the motion was rejected by Speaker A N Shamseer.

The notice for adjournment was moved by Congress MLA Shafi Parambil on the same day that Chandy's

son, Chandy Oommen, took oath as an MLA after trouncing his main rival Jaick C Thomas of the CPI(M)

by a margin of 37,719 votes in the recently held bypoll for the Puthuppally constituency.

The September 5 bypoll for Puthuppally constituency in Kottayam district was necessitated following the

death of Oommen Chandy on July 18.

Parambil, during the discussion on the adjournment motion, alleged that the Left front "targetted and

hunted" Chandy and his family for several years and even dragged his name through the mud in

connection with sexual exploitation accusations.

He further alleged that the accusations were levelled against Chandy as part of a "criminal conspiracy"

to topple the then UDF government and defame him and demanded that the CPI(M) publicly apologise

for the same.

He also demanded a probe to ascertain the alleged role, if any, of the CM and his government regarding

the sexual exploitation accusations against the Congress stalwart.

During the over two-hour long discussion on the issue, several UDF MLAs, including Leader of

Opposition V D Satheesan, also alleged that Vijayan was the main person behind the criminal conspiracy

to "crucify" Chandy.

Some UDF MLAs also stated that Kerala Congress (B) MLA K B Ganesh Kumar's name finds mention in

the CBI report according to which he had procured the complainant's letter containing the accusations.

Ganesh, the sole MLA of Kerala Congress (B) which is a part of the LDF, denied the allegations and said

he was never in touch with the complainant.

He said that neither he nor his late father had any role in the matter.

Ganesh is the son of Kerala Congress stalwart and former state minister R Balakrishna Pillai.

He also said that his father had stated that Chandy's name was not there in the letter in question and

the same was communicated to the CBI when it questioned him.

Opposing the UDF allegations, several LDF MLAs, including K T Jaleel, said it was the Congress itself

which had "stabbed" Chandy in the back and that factions within the grand old party were the ones who

"hunted" the late Kerala CM.

"Chandy Oommen, we are your political opponents, not your enemies. Your political enemies are on

your side," Jaleel said.

The LDF also alleged that it was factions within the Congress which engineered the ISRO spy case to

target K Karunakaran and levelled false allegations against party stalwart P T Chacko which eventually

resulted in his downfall in the early 1960s.

Some Left front MLAs also questioned the propriety of raising the issue on the same day when Oommen

took oath as an MLA and contended that it amounted to "cruelty" towards him and his family.

Towards the end of the discussion, the CM termed as 'baseless' the opposition claims and said his

government sought a CBI probe on the complainant's complaint in accordance with law after getting

legal advise from experts, including the then Advocate General.

Vijayan said his government was never interested in swaying the probe outcome in their favour and did

not target Chandy.

Earlier in the day, while agreeing to discuss the issue in the House, Vijayan said making any comments

on the matter would not be possible as the government was yet to officially receive the CBI report.

The CM also said that without officially getting the report, the government cannot take any steps merely

based on news articles about the contents of the document in question.

The CBI in December last year had given a clean chit to Chandy in the sexual exploitation allegation

levelled by a woman, who is the prime accused in the sensational solar scam.

The CBI had earlier submitted referral reports in the court giving clean chits to four other Congress

leaders including AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, Lok Sabha MPs Adoor Prakash and Hibi Eden,

and MLA A P Anil Kumar who were named as accused in the sexual exploitation case filed by the

woman.

The cases against the six people, including Chandy, were registered over the past few years and

investigated by the Crime Branch of the Kerala Police based on a complaint by the woman, an accused in

the multi-crore solar panel scam during the UDF government, that she was sexually exploited by them in

2012.

The CPI(M)-led Kerala government had recommended a CBI inquiry into the cases in January 2021, a few

months ahead of the polls to the state assembly. (PTI)