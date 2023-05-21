25 C
Guwahati
Sunday, May 21, 2023
type here...

Will issue orders to implement five ‘guarantees’: Siddaramaiah

National
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BENGALURU, May 20 (PTI): The newly elected Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that his government will issue an order for the implementation of the five ‘guarantees’ promised by the party before the elections.

He also said his government will give administration as expected by the people of Karnataka.

- Advertisement -

“We will give an administration which people have expected from us. Five guarantees will be passed in the cabinet meeting and an order will be issued to implement them today itself,” Siddaramaiah said soon after taking oath as the Chief Minister.

The Congress has promised to implement the ‘guarantees’ — 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (YuvaNidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti), on the very first day of assuming power in the state.

He also thanked people saying the Congress would not have come to power without the blessings of the people.

Siddaramaiah also gave credit to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the party’s victory in the May 10 Assembly elections, saying, “The election campaign started with Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. I also thank all the leaders who campaigned for Congress right from Rahul and Priyanka (Gandhi Vadra). Apart from them, litterateurs and various organisations too supported us.”

- Advertisement -

The chief minister also said all the other promises the party made in its manifesto will be implemented in the next five years.

“In the past we fulfilled what we had promised and in future too we will do the same,” he added.

Highest Paid Government Jobs in India
Highest Paid Government Jobs in India
Best Litchi Varieties in India
Best Litchi Varieties in India
Animals That Don’t Sleep
Animals That Don’t Sleep
Best Places To Visit In Dima Hasao
Best Places To Visit In Dima Hasao
Biggest Snakes In The World
Biggest Snakes In The World
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

TMC leader Abhishek appears before CBI amidst heavy security deployment

The Hills Times - 0
Highest Paid Government Jobs in India Best Litchi Varieties in India Animals That Don’t Sleep Best Places To Visit In Dima Hasao Biggest Snakes In The World