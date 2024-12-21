15 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 21, 2024
type here...

World Bank approves USD 800 mn loan for Amaravati construction

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AMARAVATI, Dec 20: The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors has approved USD 800 million Amaravati Integrated Urban Development Program for building Andhra Pradesh’s greenfield capital city Amaravati, the international development said on Friday.

The Bretton Woods institution’s Board of Executive Directors met in Washington, USA on Thursday and approved the loan.

- Advertisement -

“The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors yesterday approved the USD 800 million Amaravati Integrated Urban Development Program aimed at establishing the city as a well-managed, climate-resilient growth center in Andhra Pradesh that generates jobs and improves the lives of its current and future residents, especially the most vulnerable,” a World Bank press release said.

Related Posts:

According to the World Bank, the Government of India requested the USD 800 mn loan to develop Amaravati as an economic hub and the state capital of Andhra Pradesh.

The loan has a final maturity period of 29 years, including a grace period of six years, said the World Bank, adding the government has decided to avail the financing in Japanese Yen.

Auguste Tano Kouame, World Bank’s Country Director for India, said the multilateral institution will bring global expertise to support the design of city institutions and infrastructure that can create economic opportunities for residents, including women, youth and vulnerable groups.

- Advertisement -

“With its urban population expected to double to 950 million by 2050, India aims to build sustainable and liveable cities as growth hubs, and Amaravati offers an exciting opportunity to model this urban transformation,” Kouame said. (PTI)

10 Places You Can Visit In Jaisalmer This Winter
10 Places You Can Visit In Jaisalmer This Winter
10 Hill Stations To Visit In Winter Vacation
10 Hill Stations To Visit In Winter Vacation
10 Enchanting Places To Visit In Meghalaya
10 Enchanting Places To Visit In Meghalaya
Birds That Migrate To India Every Winter
Birds That Migrate To India Every Winter
10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year
10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Rahul Gandhi to blame for Congress’ isolation among allies: Prahlad Joshi

The Hills Times -
10 Places You Can Visit In Jaisalmer This Winter 10 Hill Stations To Visit In Winter Vacation 10 Enchanting Places To Visit In Meghalaya Birds That Migrate To India Every Winter 10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year