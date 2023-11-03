24 C
YouTuber Elvish Yadav, five aides arrested over alleged involvement in supply of snake venom

HT Digital,

Lucknow, Nov 3: YouTuber Elvish Yadav has refuted allegations of his involvement in the alleged supply of Snake Venom at a rave party in Noida. An FIR was filed against six people, including Yadav, for supposedly supplying the venom.

In a video posted on Instagram, Yadav maintained his innocence, stating that all accusations against him are baseless. He expressed his willingness to cooperate with Uttar Pradesh Police and urged the media not to spread misinformation.

The allegations surfaced after a joint raid by the Uttar Pradesh forest department and Noida police at Sector 51 Saffron Villa in Noida, where the group was reportedly busted for supplying snake venom at a party.

Uttar Pradesh police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against six individuals, including YouTuber and Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav, at Noida Sector 49 Police Station.

The charges are for allegedly supplying snake venom at rave parties. The accused reportedly collected large sums of money for this service.

During a raid, nine snakes were rescued. Five individuals, namely Rahul, Titunath, Jayakaran, Narayan and Ravinath, were arrested at a banquet hall. Police recovered five cobras, a red snake, a python and two other snakes from the party venue.

