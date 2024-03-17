23 C
Noida police arrest YouTuber Elvish Yadav in snake venom case

HT Digital,

Noida, March 17: YouTuber Elvish Yadav has been detained by Noida Police and is due to appear in court in relation to the snake venom case. The arrest comes after an intense interrogation session, resulting in Yadav’s arrest.

Yadav, along with five others, is charged under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly providing snake venom for a party in Noida’s Sector 51.

The operation was instigated by Maneka Gandhi’s People for Animals organization. Forensic tests verified the existence of cobra and krait venom in samples collected from the event. The probe into Yadav’s role in arranging such parties and obtaining snakes is ongoing.

People for Animals executed a sting operation, suspecting Yadav’s links to the illegal trade. Despite repeated interrogations, Yadav has consistently refuted any involvement in the crime.

During the sting operation, nine snakes were found at the party location, all without venom glands and most missing teeth. The incident occurred on November 3, with Yadav reportedly not present at the party.

Previously, Elvish sparked controversy after a viral video showed him assaulting fellow YouTuber Maxtern, also known as Sagar Thakur. Yadav later addressed the incident, explaining his actions after an FIR was registered against him in Gurugram.

