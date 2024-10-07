24.3 C
Guwahati
Monday, October 7, 2024
type here...

10 die in flash floods triggered by heavy rain in Meghalaya

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SHILLONG, Oct 6: At least 10 people died, including seven of a family, in rain-induced flash floods that ravaged Meghalaya’s South Garo Hills district in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Incessant rainfall has triggered landslides in Gasuapara region of the district, they said on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

The family of seven were inside their home in the remote village of Hatiasia Songma when a landslide struck on Saturday, a senior official said.

The deceased include three minors.

Chief minister Conrad K Sangma held a review meeting on the situation across the five districts of Garo Hills.

He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives, as three persons from Dalu and seven people from Hatiasia Songma were confirmed dead, the officials said.

- Advertisement -

Sangma has also ordered immediate ex gratia payment to the next of kin of the deceased.

Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF have been deployed to carry out search and rescue operations in the worst-affected areas, they said.

During the meeting, Sangma suggested the use of bailey bridge technology for rebuilding efforts, which will allow for rapid assembly and transportation, the officials added. (PTI)

South Indian Holiday Ideas For October
South Indian Holiday Ideas For October
8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October
8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October
9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October
9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October
9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast
9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast
10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October
10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

80% of firearms looted during Ukhrul violence recovered

The Hills Times -
South Indian Holiday Ideas For October 8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October 9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October 9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast 10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October