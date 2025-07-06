26.8 C
Guwahati
Sunday, July 6, 2025
type here...

10 MT of organic black pepper exported from Meghalaya to Mumbai

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ZIKZAK (MEGHALAYA), July 5: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday said 10 metric tonnes of organic black pepper from South Garo Hills region were shipped out to Mumbai, the second big export from the area after an 11 mt of outbound consignment in 2023.

Mumbai-based Everest Spices has procured the organic black pepper from here, he said.

- Advertisement -

Taking to X, Sangma said, “10 MT of organic black pepper facilitated by the Kerupara and Dingampara Integrated Village Cooperative Societies (IVCS) under Zikzak block, South West Garo Hills, shipped to Mumbai, the area’s second big export after 2023’s 11-tonne success.”

Related Posts:

Backed by the Meghalaya Basin Management Agency and Meghalaya Livelihoods and Access to Markets Project, the local co-operatives are turning Garo’s organic “black gold” into a big opportunity, he said.

“The growing demand for Meghalaya’s organic spices is encouraging more farmers to tap into its potential,” the chief minister said.

The Meghalaya Basin Management Agency and the Meghalaya Livelihoods and Access to Markets Project support grassroots cooperatives in turning small-hold farming into a scalable and market-driven enterprise.

- Advertisement -

The state currently produces over 22,000 metric tonnes of spices annually, including turmeric, ginger, black pepper, and bay leaf, an official said.

With organic practices gaining momentum, the state is emerging as a key player in India’s premium spice segment.

“This is a proud moment for our farmers and a leap forward towards sustainable agri-business,” said the official from South West Garo Hills.

“It shows that even remote villages can lead in quality, sustainability, and market access,” he said, adding that farmers across the Garo Hills are embracing organic farming and collective marketing, transforming the region into a thriving agri-export hub. (PTI)

Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India
8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India
10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon
10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes to Savor This Monsoon
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes to Savor This Monsoon
8 Reasons Why Monsoon Is The Best Time To Visit Kerala
8 Reasons Why Monsoon Is The Best Time To Visit Kerala

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

06 July, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season 8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India 10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon 10 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes to Savor This Monsoon 8 Reasons Why Monsoon Is The Best Time To Visit Kerala