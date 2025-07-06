10 MT of organic black pepper exported from Meghalaya to Mumbai

ZIKZAK (MEGHALAYA), July 5: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday said 10 metric tonnes of organic black pepper from South Garo Hills region were shipped out to Mumbai, the second big export from the area after an 11 mt of outbound consignment in 2023.

Mumbai-based Everest Spices has procured the organic black pepper from here, he said.

Taking to X, Sangma said, “10 MT of organic black pepper facilitated by the Kerupara and Dingampara Integrated Village Cooperative Societies (IVCS) under Zikzak block, South West Garo Hills, shipped to Mumbai, the area’s second big export after 2023’s 11-tonne success.”

Backed by the Meghalaya Basin Management Agency and Meghalaya Livelihoods and Access to Markets Project, the local co-operatives are turning Garo’s organic “black gold” into a big opportunity, he said.

“The growing demand for Meghalaya’s organic spices is encouraging more farmers to tap into its potential,” the chief minister said.

The Meghalaya Basin Management Agency and the Meghalaya Livelihoods and Access to Markets Project support grassroots cooperatives in turning small-hold farming into a scalable and market-driven enterprise.

The state currently produces over 22,000 metric tonnes of spices annually, including turmeric, ginger, black pepper, and bay leaf, an official said.

With organic practices gaining momentum, the state is emerging as a key player in India’s premium spice segment.

“This is a proud moment for our farmers and a leap forward towards sustainable agri-business,” said the official from South West Garo Hills.

“It shows that even remote villages can lead in quality, sustainability, and market access,” he said, adding that farmers across the Garo Hills are embracing organic farming and collective marketing, transforming the region into a thriving agri-export hub. (PTI)