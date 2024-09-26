10th CPA successfully concludes

DIMAPUR, Sept 25: The 10th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference held in the Parliament House, New Delhi from September 23, successfully concluded on September 24, where the speaker of Nagaland Legislative Assembly, Sharingain Longkumer, has been selected as a member of the Executive Committee (EC) of CPA India Region.

The conference brought together the presiding officers and secretaries of all the state legislatures in India. The inaugural address was delivered by Om Birla, speaker of Lok Sabha.

- Advertisement -

The Executive Committee comprises of 6 to 7 members selected from amongst the speakers from all over India headed by the speaker of the Lok Sabha.

Sharingain Longkumer, Speaker, and S. Toiho Yeptho, deputy speaker, Nagaland Legislative Assembly along with Khruohituonuo Rio, secretary-in-charge, Nagaland Legislative Assembly attended the conference. (NNN)