24 C
Guwahati
Saturday, April 27, 2024
type here...

11 arrested in Mizoram for Rs 150-crore financial fraud: Mizoram DGP

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AIZAWL, April 26: At least 11 people were arrested on charges of defrauding Rs 150 crore of a private non-banking financial company in Mizoram, a top police officer said on Friday.

Mizoram DGP Anil Shukla said the scam, involving five local car dealers, operated over four years.

- Advertisement -

The fraud came to light on March 20 after Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Limited (MMFSL) filed a complaint at Aizawl police station against its Mizoram area business manager Jakir Hussain (41), a resident of Tejpur in Assam, accusing him of orchestrating fraudulent vehicle loan disbursements.

Another case was registered on March 29 at the crime and economics offence police station here based on the complaint filed by the company, he said.

During investigation, it was found that Hussain and a few branch employees opened a fake bank account in the name of Mahindra Finance Limited at Khatla branch of Mizoram Rural Bank (MRB) in 2020 using forged documents to park the defrauded money, he said.

“So far, we have arrested 11 people, including the mastermind Jakir Hussain in connection with the financial fraud amounting to Rs 150 crore,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Hussain, the mastermind, sanctioned loans to fictitious customers, never delivering vehicles but selling them at discounted prices, the officer said.

The operation ensured timely EMI payments to avoid suspicion, while fraudulent files were shifted to an accomplice’s residence during audits.

Additionally, 26 bank accounts, totaling Rs 2.5 crore, were frozen, with five suspects in police remand and the others in judicial custody. (PTI)

Must Try: Famous South Indian Desserts
Must Try: Famous South Indian Desserts
Bangalore’s Top 8 Desserts For The Sweet Tooth
Bangalore’s Top 8 Desserts For The Sweet Tooth
Must-Try Traditional Dishes From Kerala
Must-Try Traditional Dishes From Kerala
Top 7 Must Visit Destinations Near Bengaluru
Top 7 Must Visit Destinations Near Bengaluru
10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power
10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Manipur: 33.22 pc voter turnout recorded till 11 am

The Hills Times -
Must Try: Famous South Indian Desserts Bangalore’s Top 8 Desserts For The Sweet Tooth Must-Try Traditional Dishes From Kerala Top 7 Must Visit Destinations Near Bengaluru 10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power