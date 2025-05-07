23 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
11 cadres of several banned outfits in Manipur held

Updated:
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, May 6: Eleven people belonging to various banned outfits were arrested from Manipur’s Imphal East, Kakching and Thoubal districts, police said on Tuesday.

All these arrests were made on Monday, a senior officer said.

Four cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) were apprehended from Mantripukhri French Colony in Imphal East district, he said.

They were involved in “threatening the general public by placing hand grenades at different locations in the valley area”, a police statement said.

Two pistols with two magazines and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

In a separate operation, security forces also arrested three active members of the same outfit from Keirao Wangkhem and its adjoining area in Imphal East district, the officer said.

Five firearms, ammunition and a wireless communication device were seized from their possession, he said.

A member of the proscribed Peoples Liberation Army was arrested from Sawombung Kabui Khunjao in Imphal East district for allegedly being involved in extortion activities, police said.

“Two pistols, one hand grenade and a detonator were recovered from his possession,” the officer said.

Two active cadres of the banned KCP (Apunba) were arrested from an abandoned house in Wangjing Awang Leikai in Thoubal district, as they were involved in extortion, a local police officer said.

The police apprehended a cadre of the outlawed KCP (Taibanganba) from Angang Ching crossing in Kakching district, he said.

Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. (PTI)

