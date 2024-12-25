13 C
126 people get appointment letter in Aizawl Rozgar Mela

Northeast
Updated:
AIZAWL, Dec 24: Union Minister S P Singh Baghel handed over appointment letters to 126 people at the Rozgar Mela held in Aizawl, an official statement said.

The Union minister of state for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, and Panchayati Raj handed over the appointment letters for jobs in Assam Rifles (78), Department of Posts (11), SSB (1), ITBP (2), and MZU (33) to 126 people on Monday, it said.

Assam Rifles DIG Brigadier Girish Upadhya and senior officials from other paramilitary forces, including ITBP and SSB, also attended the event.

The Assam Rifles played a pivotal role in preparing the candidates for their successful selection, the statement issued by the paramilitary force said.

The rigorous pre-recruitment training programme conducted by the paramilitary force covered essential areas, including physical fitness preparation and guidance for written exams.

All three battalions under headquarter 23 sector Assam Rifles conducted pre recruitment training for a total of 210 candidates in Aizawl, 23 candidates in Serchhip, and 52 candidates in Lunglei.

Of these 38 individuals cleared the physical and written exam and 32 individuals finally made it in the merit list for SSC(GD) recruitment, the statement added. (PTI)

