17 Indian construction workers stranded in Bangladesh evacuated: BSF

AGARTALA, Aug 8: Altogether 17 Indian workers engaged in road construction in Bangladesh and stranded due to the ongoing unrest were evacuated by the BSF, an official said on Thursday.

BSF Tripura Frontier IG Patel Piyush Purusottam Das received a call about the workers’ situation on Wednesday evening, the official added.

“Due to unrest in Bangladesh, the workers were stranded at their camp in Ramrail. They were en route to ICP Akhaura from the Bangladesh side, and a request was made to the BSF to facilitate their safe passage through ICP Agartala,” a BSF official said, adding that contact was promptly established at the nodal officer level between the BSF and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

“In a well-coordinated operation, the BSF and BGB worked together effectively. The BGB assisted the 17 AFCONS workers, ensuring their safe movement to ICP Agartala, where their customs and immigration were cleared late at night before handing them over to the BSF,” the official added. (PTI)

