PM Modi, Bangladesh PM flag off Akhaura-Agartala rail link

Agartala, Nov 1: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the long-awaited Akhaura-Agartala rail link on Wednesday, aiming to improve railway communication between Northeast India and Bangladesh.

The inauguration was carried out virtually by the prime ministers, marking a significant step in strengthening India-Bangladesh ties. Along with the Agartala-Akhaura Rail Link, the Khulna-Mongla Port Rail Line and the Unit-II of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant were also inaugurated.

A trial run of the Akhaura-Agartala rail link was conducted on Monday, marking the first time a locomotive engine, attached to four wagons, entered the Indian territory of Tripura. The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel screened the engine and wagons before the train entered the Indian side of Nischintpur, near Agartala.

The train will return to Bangladesh following the standard operating procedure. This rail link, approximately 15 km away, is set to bring significant changes for the people of the Northeast. It will not only enhance cross-country trade and commerce but also improve mobility for the common people.

The travel time from Tripura to Kolkata or Delhi will be reduced by one-third. Previously, it took 33 hours to reach Kolkata from Agartala, but with this new rail link, the journey through Bangladesh will take only 8 hours.

The footfall of passengers travelling from Agartala to Kolkata is notably high. This is largely attributed to the linguistic similarities and long-standing cultural and business ties between the two states. The Agartala to Nischintapur railway line, a crucial link in this route, was funded by the Ministry of Development of North East Region. Additionally, the Nischintapur to Gangasagar rail line, extending into Bangladesh, received funding from the Ministry of External Affairs.