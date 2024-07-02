28 C
2 arrested, heroin worth Rs 4 crore seized in North Tripura

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
AGARTALA, July 1: Two persons were arrested with heroin worth Rs 4 crore in North Tripura’s Bagbassa area, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a vehicle that was coming from Mizoram was intercepted on the Assam-Agartala highway on Sunday, they said.

“During the search, 408 gram of heroin kept in various parts of the vehicle were found. Two persons, identified as Sohel Miah and Dilwar Hussain — both residents of Sonamura subdivision of Sepahijala district, were arrested for smuggling drugs,” Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty told PTI.

The heroin consignment, which was coming from Myanmar via Mizoram, was supposed to be delivered at Sonamura located near the Bangladesh border, he said.

“We have started an investigation into the case. Drug peddlers are using the North Tripura district as a safe corridor,” he added.

Chakraborty said that with this, police seized heroin worth Rs 31 crore from various parts of the district in June. (PTI)

