2 BSF personnel injured in attack by suspected cattle smugglers

SHILLONG, July 16: Two BSF personnel were injured in an attack by suspected cattle smugglers along the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the early hours of July 12, they said.

The BSF personnel spotted movements of 30 to 40 cattle heads along with around 20 people on the Bangladeshi side of the border, according to an FIR lodged with the Meghalaya Police.

“On being challenged, the miscreants, assisted by another group of 40 to 50 individuals from across the border in Bangladesh, attempted to cross into Indian territory and began pelting stones at the BSF personnel,” it said.

In the attack, two BSF jawans sustained injuries, it said.

“In self-defence, BSF troops fired several warning shots and blank rounds to disperse the attackers,” the border-guarding force said in a statement.

Following the incident, the miscreants fled the area, and BSF personnel recovered 13 cattle heads, it said.

Further investigation is underway, it added. (PTI)