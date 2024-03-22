27 C
Friday, March 22, 2024
2 drug peddlers arrested, heroin recovered in Meghalaya

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
SHILLONG, March 21: Two alleged drug traffickers have been arrested along with heroin from Happy Valley in Shillong in Meghalaya.

They have been identified as Joshua Khiangte (36) and Joel (29). Both are from Damchhara in North Tripura, East Khasi Hills SP Rituraj Ravi said.

11 soap boxes containing heroin weighing 139.98 gms, one Aadhar card, one PAN card, one mobile phone and one Tata Sumo vehicle bearing the registration number ‘ML 05 N 0515’ were seized from their possession, the police officer said.

He also informed that a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act is being registered, and further investigation in the matter is under progress. The operation was conducted by Shillong ANTF under the leadership of Sandra Nongdhar, MPS. (NNN)

