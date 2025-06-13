2 Nagaland govt school students selected for Japan science prog

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, June 12: Two government school students from Nagaland have been selected to attend the Sakura Science High School Programme 2025 in Japan.

The programme will be held from June 13 to June 21.

The Union ministry of education, under the Samagra Shiksha Nagaland, selected Shethilu Medeo from Ruzhukhrie Government Higher Secondary School, Kohima and Iris Zomawii Lushai from Chumoukedima Government Higher Secondary School, Chumoukedima, to participate in the programme.

The two meritorious students passed their HSLC exam from government schools and are now pursuing science stream in government schools in the state.

The Sakura Science High School Programme (SSHP) is a youth exchange programme in the field of Science.

It is a prestigious initiative by the Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST), supported in India through the ministry of education.

The programme aims to foster scientific curiosity, cultural exchange and international collaboration among exceptional high school students.

Gihukali Sema, PGT, Government Higher Secondary School, Chumoukedima, has been selected as their supervisor.

This seven-day programme will be sponsored by the Union ministry of education.

It will include visits to schools, universities and various technological and cultural sites in Japan.

The students will also participate in some other activities and give brief presentations.